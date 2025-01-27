Teen Bought A Nintendo Switch With His Own Money, And Now His Brother Wants Him To Give It To Him For Free

Siblings argue over things, and that’s just a part of life. But in this case, hard-earned money is involved, so things are a bit more serious.

This 16-year-old bought a Nintendo Switch with his own money, but now that he would like to sell it, his older brother thinks he should just give it to him for free, since they’re family.

Is he trying to take advantage of him?

Let’s find out.

AITA for not giving my brother my switch? So about a year ago I (16 years old, male) bought a Nintendo switch with my money that I earned, however I let my brother (17 years old) use it sometimes when I wasn’t and he wanted to play.

After a while, I didn’t use it much but he still loved playing, I figured since I didn’t want it anymore I’d just sell it to him.

Now, about the switch, I bought the full switch, a storage device and a controller which all totaled to around 400$ish. I offered the switch to him at what I thought was an amazing deal, all of that for 200$ and if he just wanted the switch it was 150$.

He then told me I was selfish for charging him at all and I should just give it too him for free since it’s what families do. I said ‘no’ and that if I did that I’d essentially just be out 400$ for nothing. I honestly don’t know I’m being a bad brother or he’s being a stuck up brat. AITA?

His brother needs to learn the value of hard-earned money.

