Teenage Baker Had Prepared Cupcakes Specifically For A Party, But His Mom Gave Two Of Them To His Cousin Without Asking

Each child needs love and attention, and for some parents, it’s hard to balance that.

In this 15-year-old boy’s case, her mom took in one of his cousins, but now she is more concerned with his feelings than her own son’s.

Now he is wondering if he’s in the wrong for speaking up when his mom gave his cousin two of the cupcakes he baked for a party.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for making my mum upset after she gave my cousin my cupcakes? My cousin (a 17-year-old male) is living with my family since his father doesn’t want him and his mother isn’t fit to look after him. Despite this, he goes to try and live with his mum anyway.

So his cousin’s family situation isn’t the best.

I (a 15-year-old male) was baking a lot of cupcakes last night, since today I was supposed to go to a Christmas party that one of my out-of-school activities was hosting. I planned on making 36, and I still need to make one more batch so I made 24 last night, one batch (of 12) was gluten-free and one was just normal.

It’s a nice gesture and he dedicated a lot of time to the cupcakes.

So, I was obviously sleeping in a little this morning, when I woke up to my mum opening the door to see if I was awake. I was and we were talking a little bit when she made an offhanded comment of “Oh yea, I gave two of your cupcakes to (cousin’s name) since he came back” which caused me to pause and tear up a little because I had put a lot of work into those cupcakes for the party which I was excited about.

He was very upset and his mother’s response didn’t help.

I asked her: “what do you mean?” and she kept saying: “oh but were family, and family goes first” and things like that, but it still hurt! I put a lot of effort into those! And now she isn’t even allowing me to bake another batch!

He felt violated and expressed his frustration.

Because of this I got upset and I told her “Mum, you can’t do that!” and “You should have asked me first” which, just ended up with her talking over me which, inherently made me more upset so I began talking louder, and louder. Well, before she left my room, she said: “Fine, I’ll just punish myself by not eating your food” in a sad tone. Now I feel even worse! BUT UGH! She keeps doing this and it’s so annoying! Like, I keep trying to bake things for other people but she keeps on giving it to my cousin!

She is trying to take care of his cousin, but is disregarding her son’s feelings.

It’s all about my cousin’s feelings and never mine! AITA?

Although his cousin needs attention, having your feelings invalidated by a loved one is indeed exasperating.

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone thinks his mom’s behavior is childish.

A commenter makes a practical suggestion.

Someone shares information.

Another reader chimes in.

She should have validated his feelings, indeed.

His mom needs to reassess how she handles family issues.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.