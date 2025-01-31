Job Interviewer Assumed She Parked In A Handicapped Spot And Told Her To Prove That She Didn’t, So She Leaves The Interview And Shows Him Exactly How Wrong He Was

You should never assume ANYTHING about ANYONE…EVER.

Interviewer accuses me of parking in the handicap spot and tells me to prove it. “A few years ago while I was in school and job hunting, I got an interview at a company for office work. Filing, answering phones, setting appointments, etc. I was looking forward to getting an office job instead of retail or fast food. The building had big window walls that overlooked the parking lot so you could see cars pulling in and parking. I pull into the lot and park my car. I get out and walk into the office. Now as I’m walking in, I note that there is a car parked in the handicapped space in the front of the office. This car looks just like mine I should note.

So I walk in and I’m greeted by the manager who kind of gives me a scowling look. It made me uneasy a little as we walked back to his office. We sit down and he is asking me questions in a bit of a clipped tone. He seems annoyed by my answers and I don’t understand what’s going on at this point. Finally he says “Do you always park in handicapped spaces?”

I’m confused so I ask him what he means. He goes on a rant about how entitled I am for parking in the handicap spot at a potential place of employment and I’m just getting more lost. I asked him what is going on because I didn’t park in the handicap spot, I’m parked in the lot. He argues with me and says he watched my car pull in and saw me park there. I again told him that I didn’t park in a handicap spot but the car that I walked by in that spot looked similar to my car. He says that he knows that he saw me park and get out of the car. At this point I’m over the whole interview, I knew this would be a mess of a place to work for if this is the guy managing it. Then he goes a step further and says prove it.

I grab my purse and get my keys out, I don’t even bother waiting for him and just leave the office. He’s jogging after me and hurried outside to stand and wait. His face went from smug arrogance to Pikachu real quick as I walked past the car in the handicap spot. He asked me where I was going as I walked over to my car, then I turned around and made eye contact as I hit the button on my keys to unlock it, and got in. He was starting to walk over to me, calling out that he was sorry about the misunderstanding, but I just put the car in reverse and left. I didn’t even make eye contact with him as I drove away.”

