HOA President Keeps Harassing Him, So He Found Some Dirt Of Him And Filed A Class Action Lawsuit With His Neighbors

Taking on the Homeowners Association President My wife and I had been at our new home for about 2 weeks when someone came and knocked on our door stating that they were the Homeowners Association (HOA) President. They asked for my landlord’s contact information. I said that I was the homeowner and asked them what they wanted. They explained that there was a HOA for the neighborhood and that I needed to sign the HOA Rules. And that I owed $90 pro-rated for my dues but that they would give me 30 days to pay as a courtesy. However, they needed me to sign the rules right then.

I told them I wanted to read and review them first before I agreed to sign anything and they were extremely pushy about signing them right then. I eventually signed the rules. I didn’t think I really didn’t have any choice. About a month later, we had a small housewarming party with 8 people, including me and my wife. We were out back having a small fire using a fire pit one of our friends had just given us, when I heard someone knocking at the door — No, pounding like a freaking cop. The HOA President was in his car in front of my house with a yellow police light on top. He told me that I was in violation of the HOA rules by throwing a party outside of approved hours (10 pm curfew). I received an official warning from them about that and also for a game of football in the street, which supposedly was a safety hazard for the kids. Sometime later I didn’t want to risk waking up my sleeping newborn daughter, so I just sat in my car with the engine running for about half an hour as it was a little chilly outside. Then I heard the police siren, and saw the yellow lights.

I “looked suspicious” sitting in my car with it running outside of my house. He told me I had to go inside and that my “history of being a troublemaker” wouldn’t grant me any leniency. I sat on the hood of my car. He sat there for another 15 minutes telling me I needed to go in and at one point touched my shoulder. I said if he touched me again I would take it as a sign of aggression and defend myself. Next day, I get a hand delivered letter from him and the Vice President, and he also asks me to step outside to “Talk about last night’s incident.” He explains that he was “being nice” by not calling the police on me after I “threatened” him. I cut him off and told him that he needed to get off my property before I called the police on him for trespassing. After looking at the fines, I did some research and found that the law states that you must be notified of an HOA 10 days prior to closing on a house. And you must be served with the HOA rules within 45 days of PURCHASE or you are not subject to being forced to participate in the HOA. I remember that we weren’t served until after we moved in which was close to 90 days after we closed. The realtor calls me back two days later and says that my neighborhood doesn’t have an HOA registered with the city or county and also and so the HOA wasn’t allowed to collect any money or have any authority.

20 other homeowners and I sued them for all fines and HOA dues we had paid, to the tune of approximately $50k as some of these families had been there over 10 years. The President and Vice President got their own attorney who attempted to legitimatize the HOA but it required the signature of like 90% of the home owners. They got 3 signatures, including the two of themselves (some other old bitter hag signed). After that failed they tried to settle by agreeing to abolish the HOA and showed that they hadn’t financially gained from it and that all funds had been used for the park upkeep, snow removal, and other neighborhood events. We took a vote and this was turned down in overwhelming fashion. Eventually it went to court, where the judge looked at everything and mandated that they pay $21,000 ($1000 per homeowner), plus attorney and court fees which were like another $2000 for a total of $23,000 in damages. Additionally, they were fined by the city’s governing body after it was reported. They moved away because everyone hated them.

