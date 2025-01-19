Their Family Christmas Plans Changed, And When He Made A Stink About The Long Drive, His Brother Told Him To Stay Home

Christmas is a time for families to be together.

AITA for refusing to drive 3 hours to Christmas lunch? A week ago, I suggested to my brother that I host Christmas lunch at my place and have him and his wife over. He liked the idea of spending Christmas together, but said he didn’t want to deal with the Christmas traffic to get to my side of the city. Instead, he proposed that we celebrate on another day.

I was fine with that and suggested we pick a location halfway between us if we weren’t going to meet on Christmas Day itself.

Fast forward to today, he called me after discussing it with his wife and offered to host at their place instead. My first reaction was to ask if this didn’t just reintroduce the issue of having to deal with Christmas traffic—the very reason he didn’t want to come to my place. He immediately got defensive and suggested we just do our own thing for the holidays.

For context, my brother often drives long distances, while I rarely do. Additionally, I have health issues that make long trips harder for me to manage. So, AITA for not wanting to drive 3 hours each way for Christmas lunch, especially when he was the one who didn’t want to deal with traffic in the first place?

The long drive is part of Christmas tradition! Put some tunes on.

The roads are fairly quiet then in Canada, too.

I’m not sure why they don’t meet halfway somewhere.

It doesn’t sound right, does it?

This sounds so lovely.

What a loving family!

Take the drive, buddy.

