His Parents Insist He Should Use His Scholarship Money To Pay For His Brother’s Summer Camp, But He Tells Them No And Won’t Back Down

Unfortunately, some parents don’t respect their kid’s boundaries, thus creating a toxic environment.

In this case, this boy’s parents insist he should use his scholarship money to pay for his younger brother’s summer camp.

He refused, and his parents called him “selfish” for it.

Now he’s wondering if he is in the wrong for not “helping out his family”.

Let’s read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to let my parents take money out of my scholarship fund to pay for my younger brother’s summer camp? I (14-year-old, male) recently received a scholarship ($3500) that covers many of my school expenses and other things like supplies, and extracurricular activities. It was a big deal for me because I worked hard for it and won a competition, and it’s going to help take some financial pressure off my family. The problem is, my parents are now saying they want to use some of the scholarship money to help pay for my younger brother (9 years old) to go to a specialized summer camp he really wants to attend.

This doesn’t sound fair at all. It’s his money.

My brother is super into robotics and coding, and the camp is quite expensive. I understand that they want to support him too, and my scholarship fund has specific rules which this qualifies for. But I feel like it’s unfair for them to use my hard-earned scholarship money for something unrelated to me.

And he’s absolutely right. But unfortunately, his parents still disagree.

When I told them no, my parents got really upset. They said that as a family, we should help each other out and that I’m being selfish. My brother also found out about it and now thinks I’m trying to stop him from doing something that’s important to him. I feel bad because I know the camp would be great for him. But at the same time, I feel like I earned that money, and it’s not really meant for this.

Pressuring him like this is not right.

Now my parents are barely speaking to me, and my brother is mad too. I wonder if maybe I am being selfish and could just let them use the money, but it doesn’t feel right to me. AITA?

From every angle, his parents are in the wrong.

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this.

It’s his money and he is right to protect it.

Also, he could lose the scholarship.

