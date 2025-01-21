January 20, 2025 at 10:48 pm

‘This can’t be real.’ – A Mechanic Found A Huge Flaw In A Customer’s GMC Truck

by Matthew Gilligan

This is pretty crazy!

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a highly unusual problem he ran into while servicing a GMC truck.

The man was working on a GMC truck that was towed in because it wouldn’t start.

And it didn’t take long for him to figure out what the problem was.

He said, “Bro, where’s the other pedal that goes there?”

The mechanic added, “Unless I’m not aware of the one-pedal vehicles? This can’t be real.”

Check out the video.

@tamayo_tech

How is this possible ?? #mechanic #automotive #technician #apprentice #mobilemechanic

♬ original sound – Tamayo_Tech

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

That’s a new one!

