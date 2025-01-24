Pregnant Couple Made A Deal Where He Could Pick The Name For A Girl And She Can For A Boy, But When They Found They’re Having A Boy, He Rejects The Names She Picked

When having a child, there are many decisions that need to be made, not the least of which is picking out a name for the little one.

What would you do if you and your partner made an arrangement where she got to pick the name if it is a boy, and you did if it was a girl, but now you hate the names she picked for your son?

That is the situation the dad-to-be in this story is in, and he is trying to find a way out of the arrangement.

AITA for changing my mind about letting my gf name our son? My gf is currently pregnant with our first child, which we recently learned was a boy. Before we knew the gender we made a deal that if it was a girl, I would choose name and if it was a boy she would pick.

That was before I realized that I hated every single name on her list. Especially the two that she was leaning toward the most, Elyan and Gawaine after the knights of the round table. One thing about her is that she has always been into fantasy and mythology, especially the Arthurian legends and she expressed that she has always loved both of these names.

Even though I didn’t like her choices, I figure we didn’t even know the gender yet so there was no point it bringing it up. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a boy (Not because I didn’t want a boy, but because I didn’t want to have this conversation). I was hoping that she would change her mind and pick a better name, but no.

She decided on Elyan, which I guess is better than Gawaine. But I still hate it. It sounds like a jerk in a teen movie that they were trying way too hard to give a unique name. I asked her if she had any normal names that we would both be happy with. She asked me what was wrong with the name she chose and I brought up the above mentioned concern.

She got upset and told me that we had an agreement and she would have accepted any name I chose, even though she didn’t like any of them either. Now she’ll barely talk to me. I’ve apologized for being so harsh about it, but I would at least like a say in the matter. I even mentioned another name that was on her list that I didn’t hate as much (Leon) but she won’t budge. I honestly don’t think it’s unreasonable for me to want to have a say in my own sons name, but everyone I’ve talked to said that they actually really like the name an it’s not fair for me to go back on our deal. AITA?

He did have a say in the name when he agreed to let her pick if it turned out to be a boy. He should have thought this through before making that deal.

This person says that he made a deal and needs to stick to it.

This person says both parents should have veto power.

