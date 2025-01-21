Couple Was Caught Taking A Video Of A Woman In A Public Place, So She Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Recording people in a public place has always been a controversial subject.

When this couple saw a spectacular scene in public, they started filming it.

The woman in the video saw them recording her.

So, she demanded them to delete the video, but they wouldn’t budge.

AITA for refusing to delete a video taken in public? This weekend, my GF and I were walking at the local reservoir. By the water, we see a lady going past with hundreds of ducks following her. I am not exaggerating at all. I’d say there were at least 200-300 birds if not more. They were quacking, splashing, and climbing all over each other. Trying to get closer to the food she was tossing.

It was a hell of a scene, so I started recording it. I’d never seen anything quite like it before. The path where we were was about 30 or 40 feet back from the water. It was from a pretty respectable distance, not getting up in her face or anything. For a good minute or two, I’m just filming all these ducks going crazy.

Well, the lady looks up and sees me, and says, “Are you recording?” I tell her, “Yeah, I’m recording it. There are like 300 ducks back there!” So she yells, “I don’t want to be in the picture! Delete that video!” She added, “I didn’t give you permission!”

I tell her, “No, I’m not deleting it.” We’re out in public, I don’t need permission to take pictures of things. I’m not even taking a video of you. You just happened to be in it walking past.”

She says, “Well, then how about if I take a picture of you?” She pulls out her phone. I tell her, “I don’t care, go ahead. What are you going to do, frame it?” She’s just standing there, taking pictures of us. Until finally we all walk away really annoyed.

So AITA? I guess this lady thought I was being rude. I didn’t see anything wrong with what I was doing. Especially since it wasn’t even her I was really taking the video of.

Seriously, how hard is it to respect other people’s right to privacy?

Apparently harder than one might think these days.

