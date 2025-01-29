Dairy Queen Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Blizzard She Got

Yikes…this doesn’t look good…

An ice cream-lover named Nickayla posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about the Blizzard she received from a Dairy Queen restaurant.

Nickayla’s video shows that she received a DQ Blizzard that was dripping down the side of the cup.

The DQ worker told her, “It’s too runny to flip.”

Nickayla said, “What the ****? You’re supposed to hold it upside down, and if not, it’s free. And then this is what you hand me?”

In the caption, she wrote, “My hands and car are now sticky.”

Another unsatisfied customer…

Take a look at the video.

This is an abomination!

But honestly…what’s a DQ worker to do?

