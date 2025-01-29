January 28, 2025 at 10:48 pm

Dairy Queen Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Blizzard She Got

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

Yikes…this doesn’t look good…

An ice cream-lover named Nickayla posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about the Blizzard she received from a Dairy Queen restaurant.

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

Nickayla’s video shows that she received a DQ Blizzard that was dripping down the side of the cup.

The DQ worker told her, “It’s too runny to flip.”

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

Nickayla said, “What the ****? You’re supposed to hold it upside down, and if not, it’s free. And then this is what you hand me?”

In the caption, she wrote, “My hands and car are now sticky.”

Another unsatisfied customer…

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

Take a look at the video.

@nickaylarobbins

@Dairy Queen my hands and car are now sticky.

♬ original sound – Nickayla Robbins

And here’s what viewers had to say.

One person asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

This TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

And one individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@nickaylarobbins

This is an abomination!

But honestly…what’s a DQ worker to do?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter