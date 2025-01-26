January 26, 2025 at 8:47 am

Driver Was Angry When He Saw A Huge Truck Parked In A Handicapped Spot

You should never judge a book by its cover, but this whole thing looks fishy…

A driver posted a video and showed viewers what they thought was a pretty surprising vehicle parked in a handicapped spot.

The video shows a HUGE truck parked in a handicapped spot and the man said, “Can someone make it make sense?”

He added, “How does someone that’s handicapped drive something like this? Like, it’s freaking huge, dude.”

Check out the video.

The man posted a follow-up video and added that the truck didn’t have a handicapped placard.

Now let’s see what people had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What’s that doing there?!?!

It’s curious, to be sure.

