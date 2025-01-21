Grandfather Ran The Business After His Son’s Demise, And Put The Family Through Hard Times. So The Grandson Got Him Kicked Off The Board.

It’s hard enough to lose a parent.

I went from school teacher to chairman of the board of a big company for the sake of revenge. When I was little, my father was my best friend. He worked multiple jobs to support my family, all while powering his way through law school. He managed to be the best dad ever, spending as much time as he could with my mother, myself and my baby siblings. One day, we found out that he had stage 4 stomach cancer, the kind that you don’t recover from. He fell into a coma for some days before waking up to say goodbye to my mother who was by his side when he passed.

My mother was grieving and trying to find a way to make ends meet and my grandfather graciously offered to help her control my father’s two businesses to help support us. She agreed because she didn’t have any experience. My grandfather offered to help put me and my siblings through school. After I made it out of school, I found out that my family was broke and my two siblings were still making their way through medical school. My sister even offered to stop and just get a job, but I told her to keep going because she was doing so well and that she deserved to graduate. My grandparents had cut us off because they didn’t approve of the directions my siblings took in life, especially my sister who was, for them, too female to have a career in medicine (my grandmother is a bit of a misogynist).

I was working as a high school teacher when I was contacted by one of my dad’s old business partners for one of his companies. After I asked him about how the company was doing, he told me that my grandfather who was still in control of my father’s shares was siphoning money from the company for himself and he was earning way more than he was giving me and my siblings for our education. So all our lives he’d been making us feel indebted to him for money that was supposed to be ours to begin with and he lied to us by telling us that dad’s companies weren’t making any money for us at all. We also realized that when he cut us off, he was cutting us off from our own money forcing my siblings to drop out and give up careers that they’d been working their whole lives for. What’s worse is that this was our father’s money and we know that he’d wanted it to help us provide for our futures even after he passed and here comes his terrible father basically ****ting on his legacy for his own enrichment. I even found out that he used his position to take possession of the company’s office space and forced them to set up shop in a smaller cheaper office while renting the original space out under his own name to the company’s competitors to make money from them too. All while I had to work multiple jobs to help my mother and siblings pay the bills. I recognized that no matter what my grandfather said, my siblings, my mother and I were legally the owners of my father’s company shares. So after having a statement signed by the three of them, I approached all the board of directors sans my grandfather and let them know that I was now that sole representative of my late dad’s estate, my grandfather also made himself chairman of the board. So I convinced them that since he was only chairman as representative of my father’s estate, that made me the chairman. Then I contacted other members of my extended family about my grandfather’s unethical practices with the company’s office space. He was eventually pressured by them into evicting the company’s main competitor from their office space. Serves them right for conniving with my grandfather to take the company’s old office space.

When he entered the conference room to preside over the meeting as the chairman, like a Bond villain, I spun the chair around to reveal to him that I’d been the one sitting there the entire meeting. I told him that the company and my family no longer needed him and that I’d be taking control over representation of my father’s estate. “Do you know that I’m the one who put him and his siblings through school?” He said in shock. I only went “No. Dad did.” The look of sheer embarrassment on his face was perfect. I stepped down from the chairman position once I established that any profit-sharing or dividends that the company released would go where my father wanted it to go and I gave my mother a permanent job that she deserved. My grandfather is now jobless. He has no friends and my grandmother is sick of him.

