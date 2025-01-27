Home Buying Expert Says That There Has Never Been A Worse Time To Buy A House

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to house-buying, right?

And this guy is no exception.

He posted a video on TikTok and explained why he thinks RIGHT NOW is the worst time to buy a house.

EVER.

The man told viewers that this is “the worst time in U.S. history to buy a home.”

He explained, “Most of the time when I say this, everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I’ve been on Zillow, I can see it. But for those of you that say you want to see the data, here [are] three reasons why you do not want to buy a home right now.”

He said, “We have never seen home prices rise this much in U.S. history without having a correction. Every time we go into a recessionary time that involves houses in America, a bunch of people have gone to sign up to be realtors.”

The man showed viewers a graph and said, “Check out what happened back in 2008. We have, for three consecutive years, broken records on the number of people that have signed up to be realtors.”

He also mentioned home prices versus median income as a reason not to buy houses right now.

He showed folks another graph and said, “Anytime we hit these levels, we have seen very negative consequences of that, and you can see that right now, we are significantly higher than most times in U.S. history.”

He added, “The housing market is going to correct big time. There’s going to be big opportunities. Pay attention for either low interest rates or lower prices, but right now is neither of those.”

Take a look at the video.

Should we buy houses ever again…?

It’s honestly hard to decide.

