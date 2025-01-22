Teacher Judged Him Based On His Older Sister’s Bratty Behavior, So On The Last Day Of School He Decided Not To Disappoint Him

Who was never unfairly judged?

In this case, a man shares a story from when he was a teen and his teacher kept judging him based on his older sister’s behavior, who had classes with the same teacher.

He decided his teacher was the one who needed a lesson.

Let’s read the story.

Treated unfairly by teacher all semester, but i gave him some payback. This story goes back over thirty years ago when I (50, m) was a senior in high school. Civics was a required course necessary for graduation. My older sister had taken Civics four years earlier with the same teacher, Mr. K. On my first day in class Mr. K takes attendance and recognizes my last name and asks if I’m related to my sister. Upon acknowledging that we were in fact related Mr. K shakes his head and in his West African accent says, “Baaaad citizen. I will have to watch you.” “Bad citizen” was his catch-phrase for anyone who did something he didn’t like in his classroom.

He hadn’t done anything yet, so this was very unfair.

I thought he was just kidding me, but I soon learned that he was actually serious. Now I don’t know what kind of trail of destruction my older sister had left in her wake, but I wasn’t a troublemaker. I get into class on day two of Civics and 10 minutes into class I start getting chastised by Mr. K for talking during class. What was particularly odd, beyond the fact that I hadn’t spoken a word, was that no one was talking. I tried to explain that I hadn’t said anything, but it didn’t matter.

He was imagining things, but the consequences were real.

Not five minutes later I was getting sent to the office with a suspension referral for talking in class without speaking. Apparently, Mr. K’s credibility was already somewhat tarnished with the school administrators and I wasn’t suspended from school. Nonetheless, this is how much of the semester went. I would get sent to the office for Mr. K’s paranoid delusions. He would mark my tests with grades of C or D even though I had answered every question correctly. Gave me a final grade of C even though I had earned an A.

Things were reaching a boiling point.

Mr. K always stayed after school each day until exactly 5:00 pm in his classroom with the door closed. No one knows what he did in there, as he never had a lesson plan that went beyond having students read the textbook out loud to the rest of the class. So on the last day of school, everyone left right away for the summer. Everyone that is except for Mr. K and myself.

That was his perfect chance to finally be the delinquent teenager his teacher assumed he was.

Mr. K was secluded in his classroom as he always was after school was done. I tiptoed silently up to his door, standing with my feet wider than the door to prevent the shadow of my feet from being seen under the door. I then proceeded to empty an entire tube of glue, the fast-drying kind, into the seam between his door and the doorframe. Well Mr. K and the glue had a little over two hours for the glue to set. Plenty of time for the glue to harden. I wasn’t around for it, but I heard that the fire department had to come to free him from his classroom. Mr. K could only guess who the “Bad citizen” was that glued him in his room.

Don’t judge a student by their sister!

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone shares a story of their own.

Why didn’t anyone think of this before?!

Can’t argue with that.

Another reader chimes in…

Exactly.

Turns out his teacher was the one who awakened this side of him.

Who knew it was in there?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.