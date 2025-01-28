Guy And His Friend Talked About Traveling To Japan Someday, But When He Saved Enough Money For A Solo Trip She Felt Betrayed

Friendships come and go.

In this man’s case, it seems his friendship has run its course since his friend is making him feel terrible about traveling solo to a dream location, when they had talking about possibly going together “someday”.

Now he is wondering if he should have waited for her.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for traveling solo despite my friend saying I ‘betrayed’ her by not taking her with me? I (25 years old, male) have been saving up for a 3-week trip to Japan for two years. My friend Nina (26 years old, female) found out about my plans through social media where I was posting about my preparations.

He was excited about the trip, but his friend made it clear that she was not.

She immediately called me upset, saying she can’t believe I would plan this without her since we always talked about traveling together someday. Here’s the thing – while we did casually mention traveling together, we never made concrete plans. I specifically saved up for a solo trip because I want to experience traveling alone at least once in my life.

It’s his dream and his money, but she made him feel bad about it.

I also know Nina’s financial situation (she’s paying off student loans) and travel style (luxury hotels, structured tours) don’t match with what I planned (hostels, flexible schedule, budget travel). Nina is now telling our friend group that I’m selfish and a terrible friend for ‘abandoning’ her and ‘breaking our promise.’

She says real friends would wait and go together or help pay for the other person.

Wow. That’s a lot to ask from a friend.

I don’t feel like I did anything wrong – I used my own money and time off for a personal goal. AITA?

Making someone feel bad about fulfilling a dream is not what a good friend does, even if they are feeling left out.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

That’s not how friendships work.

I hope he has a good trip!

