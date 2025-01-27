Target Customer Got A Warning For Parking In A Store Pickup Spot

Parking at Target stores has really gone off the rails lately, huh?

And this customer isn’t happy about it!

He posted a video and showed viewers why in a viral video.

The video showed the man taking a sheet of paper off of his windshield that reads, “Hi there, These spots are reserved for our new drive-up service. Give it a go on your next Target run!”

He said to viewers, “I don’t give a **** if this spot is reserved or not. I’m going to park wherever I want to.”

In the video’s captions, he said he was only in the spot for five minutes.

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another person didn’t hold back.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Get outta here!

No one was on this person’s side on this one.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!