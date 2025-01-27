January 27, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Target Customer Got A Warning For Parking In A Store Pickup Spot

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

Parking at Target stores has really gone off the rails lately, huh?

And this customer isn’t happy about it!

He posted a video and showed viewers why in a viral video.

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

The video showed the man taking a sheet of paper off of his windshield that reads,  “Hi there, These spots are reserved for our new drive-up service. Give it a go on your next Target run!”

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

He said to viewers, “I don’t give a **** if this spot is reserved or not. I’m going to park wherever I want to.”

In the video’s captions, he said he was only in the spot for five minutes.

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

Check out the video.

@bvibin_

Was only there 5 minutes😐 @target #target #driveup #viralvideo #fypシ

♬ Gymnopedie No.1 [Piano famous song](204824) – Kamimura Mahiro

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

Another person didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@bvibin_

Get outta here!

No one was on this person’s side on this one.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter