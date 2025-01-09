This TikTokker Talked About The Differences Between Light And Dark Cooking Pans. – ‘You’ll notice most pizza pans are actually dark.’

Did you know that different colored pans can affect your cooking?

Neenz told viewers, “If you like to bake or you are cooking, one thing to remember in the oven is there’s a difference between light pans versus dark pans. This is because dark pans absorb heat more quickly compared to light pans, so this causes faster cooking times.”

She continued, “This is best to use for items like pizza or cornbread where you want a crispy crust. Because of the increased heat absorption, dark pans can lead to excessive browning on the edges, on the bottoms, and crispiness on the bottom of baked goods. You’ll notice most pizza pans are actually dark.”

Neenz continued, “Light pans are ideal for most baked goods like cakes, cookies, muffins. Where not too much browning or crispiness is desired.”

She also recommended using the middle of the oven to get best baking results.

