Her New Husband Wants All Their Kids Under One Roof, But The Problem Is She Doesn’t Like Her Stepson And Refuses To Let Him Live There

Two families coming together can be a beautiful thing.

But the blended families that result can be complicated to say the least.

The bride in this story is about to head down the aisle, merging a family to contain three sons.

And she’s not a fan of her future stepson.

Read on to find out what he has done to get on his future stepmom’s bad side.

AITA for not allowing my 12-year-old stepson to live with us? I have two boys aged 5 and 1o, and I’m getting married in the next few weeks. My boyfriend has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship. My future husband’s son asked his dad if he could come live with us after we get married because he wants to experience a genuine family dynamic with parents and siblings, given that his biological parents never married anyone else. My husband is on board with this idea, believing it would contribute positively to the boy’s personal growth.

Read on to find out how this situation took a turn for the worse.

I expressed to my husband that I have reservations about having him live with us, based on observations during the weekends he spends at our place. Firstly, he appears to have a strained relationship with my younger son. He rarely includes him in activities unless I specifically prompt him to do so. When I ask him to assist the younger boy, such as accompanying him to the bathroom, he does so with obvious reluctance.

Secondly, he displays an excessive competitive streak towards my older son. He consistently aims to outperform him and even taunts him when he succeeds. I find this overly competitive atmosphere uncomfortable. I desire my children to grow up in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Yikes. Let’s see what other reasons she comes up with.

The third and most significant concern is his academic and behavioral performance. My boyfriend has informed me that his son has been struggling academically and has faced minor behavioral challenges. I am concerned about his potential negative influence on my children, particularly my older son. My husband dismisses these concerns as typical for his age, believing that with our guidance, he could improve. I sought advice from my mother, and she disagrees with me, asserting that providing a united family environment could greatly benefit my stepson. Both of them label my reasons as unreasonable. AITA?

It’s clear that this woman is being overprotective.

Not only does this boy want to merge with their family, she is giving him no understanding for his situation.

Read on to find out what Reddit thought about this.

One person defended the kid, suggesting the future husband should take evasive action.

And this comment encouraged the woman to get her priorities straight.

While this expert on child behavior gave her a big reality check.

It’s clear that it’s not the boy who is struggling to fit in, it’s his future stepmother who is refusing to accept him.

Families are complex, and even biological siblings don’t always get along smoothly.

She is expecting way too much from a kid.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.