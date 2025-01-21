She Got A $400 KitchenAid Mixer But Now She’s Regretting The Decision. – ‘It was bouncing up and down so much.’

I guess some expensive kitchen gadgets aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

A woman named Amy posted a video on TikTok and talked about the issues she had with the $400 KitchenAid mixer she bought.

Amy said, “Hi, can I tell you what has radicalized me today? It’s this mixer.”

She told viewers that she tried to make focaccia bread with the KitchenAid mixer, but things didn’t go too well.

Amy said, “It was bouncing up and down so much. I tightened the screw, I did all the things. I contacted the company and they were like, ‘Yeah you’re only supposed to knead dough for like two minutes. On Level 2.’”

She continued, “I have one from the 1970s, I have my mom’s old one. The motor broke. And I was like you know what this one’s 40-something years old, maybe it’s time to get a new one. That was the wrong call.”

Amy said she is planning on selling the mixer and she wants to buy a Ankarsrum mixer to replace it.

She added, “Apparently the old ones of this exact model were made by the company that now produces the professional series of KitchenAid. Why do they not have the same company make all of them? I don’t know. But if I had one guess it would be Capitalism.”

Amy continued, “Because it’s cheaper for companies to make crappy products. A one-year warranty on a $400 dollar mixer? Life doesn’t have to be this way.”

