UPS Driver Said He Can Tell How The Economy Is Going Based On Customer’s Orders. – ‘I’m going out with 400 packages on this truck.’

Folks who work in customer service usually have a pretty good idea about how the economy is going based on how busy they are at their jobs.

And delivery drivers are a good measure of that, too!

A UPS driver name Dontay took to TikTok to offer his thoughts on the current economy.

Dontay said, “I thought everybody was broke. I thought we were trending towards a recession and y’all been complaining all year about finances.”

He added, “I see y’all actually do got money.”

Dontay continued, “Every house got like three, four packages. I’m loaded up every day. I’m going out with 400 packages on this truck.”

In the caption, he wrote, “credit card debt going crazy.”

Hmmm…I wonder what the real story is…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This is pretty interesting…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.