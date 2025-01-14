January 14, 2025 at 8:48 am

UPS Driver Said He Can Tell How The Economy Is Going Based On Customer’s Orders. – ‘I’m going out with 400 packages on this truck.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dontaymccauley

Folks who work in customer service usually have a pretty good idea about how the economy is going based on how busy they are at their jobs.

And delivery drivers are a good measure of that, too!

A UPS driver name Dontay took to TikTok to offer his thoughts on the current economy.

Source: TikTok

Dontay said, “I thought everybody was broke. I thought we were trending towards a recession and y’all been complaining all year about finances.”

He added, “I see y’all actually do got money.”

Source: TikTok

Dontay continued, “Every house got like three, four packages. I’m loaded up every day. I’m going out with 400 packages on this truck.”

In the caption, he wrote, “credit card debt going crazy.”

Hmmm…I wonder what the real story is…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@dontaymccauley

credit card debt going crazy. #ups #peakseason #Texas #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Dontay McCauley

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

This is pretty interesting…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter