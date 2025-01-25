Walmart Shopper Warns Against Buying Hot Chocolate From The Store After She Finds Something Crawling In It

When you buy hot chocolate, you are excited for it to comfort you and warm you up.

You don’t expect this. “Be careful when buying hot chocolate pouches from Walmart,” warns shopper @deeppretty2000 in her viral TikTok video.



“You about to get some bugs.”

In her brief video, this TikToker moves her phone over a spread of hot chocolate powder in her sink, explaining, “Oh. My. God.”

She zooms in and we see that one of the bugs is alive. It’s crawling on her sink.

“Give me the package! Give me the package!” she says at the end, likely wanting to look for clues about what she is seeing.

She did not mention Walmart’s TikTok handle in her caption and it does not appear that the company has responded in the comments.

In case you are wondering, “They are not expired!” Although one wonders why an expired product might be more attractive to bugs.

Watch the full clip.

@deepretty2000 Be careful buying the hot chocolate pouches from walmart 🤮🤮. You gonna get some bugs exipry date was NOT due. And the brand is laura secord. ♬ original sound – Dee🎀SAHM

Here is what folks are saying.

It pays to be observant!

Who knew something could put me off Laura Secord.

A lot of people have to be frugal because of their budget.

Do you have a source for this?

I’m glad I ate already.

