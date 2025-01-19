Wedding Guest Ignored The Bride’s Simple Request To Stay Hydrated Before The Ceremony, So She Ended Up Fainting And Ruining The Wedding Photos

Weddings are about capturing perfect moments, but sometimes it’s the unplanned hiccups that steal the spotlight.

One guest’s lack of preparation at a family wedding led to a broken camera and even more broken trust.

AITA for fainting at my aunt’s wedding and ruining it? I (21F) attended my aunt’s wedding a few weeks ago. I was not part of the wedding, just a guest, which I was fine with. Before the wedding, everyone was advised to drink lots of water and eat beforehand because it was going to be extremely hot that day.

The wedding started at 5:00 pm, and I had absolutely nothing to eat or drink up until then except maybe a granola bar because I was extremely busy that day. So when it was time for the wedding, I was already tired and hungry.

About thirty minutes into the wedding (which was at a church, btw), I was feeling uneasy and lightheaded, so I excused myself to go to the washroom. As I was walking, I got that feeling like I was about to collapse.

The next thing I can remember was coming to and seeing lots of people surrounding me, including the bride and groom.

Apparently, when I fainted, I fell onto the photographer, who was crouched down near me. Not only that, but he dropped the camera lens down, and it broke. Tbh, I don’t even remember seeing the photographer, but I may have been too dizzy or something to have seen him.

The wedding was a bit of a cheaper one, so the photographer was a family friend of the groom’s who only had one camera with him. The bride was just in tears that she wouldn’t have any good pictures from her wedding. The photographer insisted that he could drive home and grab a different one, but it would take too long.

The bride was indeed mad at me, but I feel it was a bit harsh, as it was extremely embarrassing for me already. Fainting never even crossed my mind as something that would happen at all. They did get pictures, but they were on cellphones. AITA?

While she may not have intentionally caused her family harm, she still needs to take responsibility in her role for her family’s wedding going south.

She had every warning and she still chose to ignore them all.

Taking a basic health precaution really isn’t as difficult as she’s making it seem.

Why did she think she was so important as to ignore a very basic set of directions?

They say that you should never outshine the bride.

So needless to say, by passing out after ignoring precautions, she gets an F in this category.

She certainly left an impact on this wedding — just not a good one.

