Everybody Disliked A College’s Junior Dean And He Left For The Weekend, So These Students Took Action And Pulled Off A Legendary Prank

Cattle fodder for the Dean Back story: (mid 90s). Parents sent me to a boarding school from 12 – 18 because we lived outside of my home country. The school was outside of the capital city, and had plenty of acreage. So much so that about half the school was let to farmers who raised cattle. When I initially arrived, we had a young priest as our Junior Dean. He was great, and got on great with everybody. The next year, he was moved to a parish in Nigeria (the priests and the school were part of a missionary order). The new Junior Dean was a young man (mid 20s) with a chip on his shoulder. He came from a working class background, and couldn’t stand anybody who he thought had got money, power, or status. (Why he went to work in an expensive boarding school was beyond us).

He had a strong dislike for my year, and especially for me (I probably deserved it as I was an introverted, but obnoxious little kid). Over the course of the next 4 years, everytime something went wrong, his first port of call was me. Rarely was it my fault, but I got a reputation. By the last year in school, myself and 2 of my roommates ended up getting the room above the (now) Senior Dean’s room. Every little squeak, noise, or radio being audible, and he be barging into our room, giving out detentions. Revenge: The Dean had got a free weekend mid way through my senior year. He was off from Friday to Monday lunchtime. Obviously, he didn’t spend the weekend in his room, but went to his girlfriend’s place. Big grin on his face when he left. Now my roommates and I decided to take our revenge. That evening, with the help of another student, we lowered one of my roommates out the window, and down to the Dean’s window, which he had left open. Roommate climbed in, and opened the room from the inside, leaving the door unlatched. We then got the keys from one of the student prefects, and got out of the building and across to the nearest field. At the field, we managed to coax a smallish cow out. After a bit of prodding and cajoling, we got it into the school building, and up into the Dean’s room. We locked the cow in there, with the tap running, for water, and went on our merry way. Dean didn’t return until Monday lunchtime. Saw him walk in, with his bag over his shoulder, and the smile of a guy who had spent the entire weekend with his girlfriend.

About 5 minutes later, all the senior class, as well as all the teachers were in the canteen, when the Dean comes roaring in, screaming the names of myself and my roommates. We were sent to his office, where he and the 2 housemasters were waiting. Somehow, all of us managed to keep a straight face while he ranted and roared. At some point he actually asked what the cow was doing in his room.

One of my roommates replied with the immortal saying “Sir, what you do in your room, on your own time, is none of our business.” Just after he said it, a massive howl of laughter was heard from the corridor outside the office. Turned out that all the senior class, and most of the teachers were listen to the conversation through the door/wall. Dean looked completely defeated at that, and the housemasters had massive grins on their faces.

Without any proof, and none of us breaking, he was left with no option but to let us go. He never said a word to us about it for the rest of my time in the school.

