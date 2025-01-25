January 25, 2025 at 6:49 pm

When You Have A Lot On Your Mind, You Can Forget Even The Simplest Things. Just Like This TikToker Did And Left Her Car Running.

by Michael Levanduski

Source: Shutterstock Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila

When you have a lot to do, simple things can slip your mind.

That’s what happened to this TikToker when she was stopping by the hospital to see her father, and she forgot to turn off the car.

She tells the story in this video, which starts off with her walking behind the car and saying, “So, you’ve got to be kidding. I’m in this parking garage because my dad’s in the hospital.”

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila

It is totally understandable that she is distracted. She goes on with the story, saying “I’ve been here since 11:30 and its now 3.

That’s three and a half hours, a nice long visit.

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila
She continues on, explaining, “And I left my car running. Yeah.”

Oh No! That is awful.

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila
She finishes the video by asking herself, “Who does that?”

Honestly, if her dad is in the hospital I’m sure she is very distracted.

While she has an excuse, I’m sure she still feels stupid.

Check out the full video to see for yourself.

You can see the video here:

@faithlovelila

#ADHD

♬ original sound – Faith Love Lila

Read through the comments below as well.

This person says he works security and sees this all the time.

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila
Here is someone who is just glad the car was still there.

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila
This commenter tries to comfort her.

Source: TikTok/@faithlovelila

Whoops!

