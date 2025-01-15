Friends Arrived Early To The Parade To Get Front Seats, But A Mom With A Stroller Wanted To Cut In Front Of Them To Let Her Child See The Parade

Responsible people arrive early at an event to ensure they have good seats and views.

While entitled ones think that can arrive late and shove their way to the front.

This woman complains about another woman with a stroller, pushing their way to get the best view of the parade.

She refused to let them through, and now this woman is hitting her with the stroller and saying mean things about her.

AITA for not moving back at a parade The town I live in put on a Christmas parade this past weekend. It was advertised everywhere—and I mean everywhere. The start time was 6 pm.

This woman arrived early and got front-row seats.

I like to be early to things, especially living in a pretty big city. I figured good seats would go quickly. We ended up arriving at about 4:45 pm to see that I was right. Still, my party of 3 people (including a child) managed to find front row availability.

The crowd started getting bigger.

We stood there and waited for the parade to start. As it got closer to 6, more and more people showed up. And started to crowd around everyone who had front row. Even going so far as to push us as if that would get them closer to the parade route.

A lady with s stroller was trying to get to the front row.

Right as the parade was starting, this lady with a stroller started pushing her way through. And eventually, literally bumped into me. When I turned to look at her she said, “Excuse me, we are trying to get through to see the parade.” She pointed down to her child who was maybe a year old in the stroller.

The lady asked them to step back so her child could see.

I politely pointed out that we were all here to see the parade. And that there was no room up here as we were all literally shoulder to shoulder from being crowded. She said she was with a child. And that I, being an adult, should step back so that she could let her child see.

She refused politely.

I refused again politely (even apologized for refusing). But my party and I had been in the spot for over an hour so that we could ensure we had a good view. In response, she kept pushing the stroller into my leg repeatedly while huffing really loud. And telling the child rather loudly that she was sorry there were so many rude and careless adults in the world.

Now, she’s wondering if she was the bad guy in this situation.

I hate that I’m still thinking about this. But am I the jerk here for not moving from the spot we found by being early? AITA?

Didn’t anyone teach her that the early bird gets the worm?

