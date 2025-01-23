She Catches Her Boyfriend’s Mother Throwing Away Her Clothes, So She Kicks Her Out Of Their House And It Might Cause A Break Up

Living with your partner’s parents can reveal a lot.

AITA for kicking my BF’s mom out of my house? I (25F) have been with my BF for three years now. A few months ago, his mom came to the U.S. from India and has been spending the last few months in the home we got together. It all started when I kept finding her rummaging through my clothes on multiple occasions (I don’t WFH, and she doesn’t have a job).

Then, I started to notice my clothes go missing, and I noticed she was slowly throwing my clothes away. I don’t make a lot, so it was really upsetting to me to see my clothes in the trash (that’s when I put 2 and 2 together). After that, I confronted her and asked her to please stop. She claimed the clothes were too revealing for someone who will be a part of her family (they are Lululemon athletic clothes I wear to the gym.) I told her I can wear what I want but that I will refrain from wearing the clothes in front of her.

She stopped throwing the clothes out for a while but then started up again, and this time, she actually started cutting them apart and throwing them out.

I had had enough and got her a hotel room and put all her stuff in there when her and my BF were out one day. Now, she is going back to India and my BF is saying he’s going to break up with me because I disrespected his mom.

He asked me to move out (we both pay half for the rent right now), and I just feel a little guilty. I know it is disrespectful in Indian culture, but AITA?

Redditors overwhelmingly said, “NTA.”

People also noted the OP wasn’t “disrespectful” just because she stood up for herself.

And others urged OP to document the evidence in case.

This situation showed her boyfriend’s true colors.

