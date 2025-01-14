Woman Explained What Happened After She Won A Car On A Game Show That She Didn’t Want. – ‘Still absolutely worth it for my situation.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What do you do if you win a car on a game show?
Well, you trade it in, of course!
At least that’s what a woman named Samara did after she won a 2024 Nissan Sentra on The Price is Right.
Samara said that after winning on the show, she was told that she could get a Nissan Sentra or she could pick another car from a pool of vehicles that have the same value as a Sentra.
She took to social media to get some advice and said, “Everybody’s like, ‘Look at Toyota.’ There was not a single comment that was telling me anything bad about Toyota or to honestly not even look at Toyota. Everybody was so pro Toyota.”
Samara said she test-drove some Toyotas and that after adding extra features to the car, she’d end up having to pay $15,138 to cover the price difference for a 2025 Toyota Camry.
She said that it was the “perfect situation for me if I can pick what I want, and this car is going to last me forever because it’s a Toyota. I might as well get nicer options, because this way I can build my credit and just make payments until it’s paid off.”
Samara wrote in the video’s caption, “Still absolutely worth it for my situation but I understand why this may not be worth it for a lot of people.”
Here’s the video.
@samaraleilani
Replying to @carlos92261 Hope this clears up a lot of questions people are having about how much I have to pay for my “winnings”! Still absolutely worth it for my situation but I understand why this may not be worth it for a lot of people. #thepriceisright #gameshow #contestant #prize #newcar #2025toyotacamry
Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.
One viewer was impressed.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this individual spoke up.
This was actually a really smart move!
