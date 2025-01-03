Woman Lives Harmoniously In Her Neighborhood For Years, But When Her Boyfriend Moves In Things Change. Now Her Neighbor Is Screaming In Her Yard At 5am.

Neighbors – love them or hate them, it’s pretty difficult to not have any at all.

And sometimes a good neighbor can make your dream home a even better, while a bad neighbor can make it a nightmare.

So what do you do if one of your neighbors is ruining your life?

Well if you’re anything like the neighbor of the woman in this story, screaming at them at the crack of dawn seems to be the answer.

AITA when my neighbor yells at my house at 5am? My boyfriend just moved in with me. We live in an house with a Home Owner’s Association, and the houses are probably 20-30 feet apart (it’s easy to hear if one of makes a loud noise). My boyfriend owns a mustang that is pretty loud, and he has to leave for work at 5am. I could see how this could be annoying, but my neighbor has the same exact car that he starts at 7am every morning.

Well this morning I guess he had had enough of it. After my boyfriend started his car to warm it up and came back inside for a second, the neighbor came outside and screamed at our house at the top of his lungs. I couldn’t understand what he said, but it was loud enough to wake me up.

So I went downstairs, and we both went outside to find him coming up to our porch. He was saying that it was early and the car was loud, and he has dogs that it wakes up. Part of me wants to report him to the HOA. My boyfriend agreed when the neighbor was here that he would start his car and go right away. I want to report him partly because I have been dealing with his car for almost two years and never said a word, and partially because this isn’t the first issue I’ve had with him being overly aggressive over a situation. AITA?

First of all, there’s a difference between a noisy car being started at 7am, and one being started at 5am.

It’s also worse if the person starts it, then leaves it running while they go back indoors.

But this doesn’t warrant such an extreme reaction from the neighbor.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that both cars were annoying, and both neighbors were out of order.

Meanwhile, this comment pointed out that 5am was way too early to pollute the neighborhood with noise.

And this person thought the HOA should impose some noise rules.

It’s clear that everyone here is a nuisance.

Not only have all the other neighbors had to deal with one noisy car all this time, now there’s a second one to go with it.

The reason this has all blown up now?

Well, this volatile neighbor has gotten a taste of his own medicine: and he really doesn’t like it.

