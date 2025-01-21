Woman Wanted To Go On A Vacation Only With Her “Biological Family,” But Her Mom Said It’s Selfish To Exclude Her Stepson

Family vacations are fun.

But when it comes to blended families, deciding who gets to go can be a tricky situation.

This woman is conflicted about leaving her stepson when they go on a family vacation.

She’s paying for a vacation for just her family.

And she wants to leave her stepson with his real mother.

AITA because I (38F) don’t want to take my stepson (9) on vacation? My husband (39) and I have been married for 5 years. We have two children of our own, both girls, aged 5 and 2. I also have a son (10) from a previous marriage, but I was widowed.

Her husband got full custody of her stepson.

My husband’s ex is barely involved in his stepson’s life at all. They got divorced when his stepson was 2. His ex wanted “a fresh start,” so my husband did the decent selfless thing. He had complete custody of their son. Even though he would have wanted shared custody.

This woman wanted to pay for a vacation with just her biological family.

I got a bonus at work. I really want to go on vacation with just my family just once. We’ve been on family vacations all together lots of times. Just once, I want to spend my money going on vacation. Where I’m not looking after someone else’s kid.

Her husband agrees, but her mom doesn’t.

I want his stepson to stay with his mom while we go on vacation. My husband sees my point of view and is okay with it. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable at all. But my mom found out what I was planning. And she says I’m being a complete jerk.

Her mom stated the reasons why she’s being selfish.

My mom says that stepson’s mom isn’t properly involved in his life. I should be even more involved in his life to compensate. I think this is a completely unfair expectation.

Her mom also said she was being hypocritical.

She also says that I’m being a hypocrite taking my son. But I think that’s totally different. My son doesn’t have another parent. I’m all he’s got.

She says she’ll take her stepson if his mom won’t take him.

If stepson’s mom won’t take him, then he’ll come on vacation with us. But I don’t think I’m the jerk. I just want a vacation with my own family just one time. It’s not like I hate my stepson or something. He’s a nice kid, he’s just not mine. AITA?

News flash: Your stepson became your family when you married his dad.

“Taking care of someone else’s kid.” Woof.

