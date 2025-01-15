Woman Wants To Get A Big Dog But Her Girlfriend Prefers A Small One. Now The Future Of Their Relationship Is In Question.

Minor differences between a couple can be understood and forgiven.

But when it comes to pet preference, how far will you make a compromise?

This woman shares how she wanted to get a big dog, while her girlfriend wanted a small one.

Since they can’t compromise, they’re starting to question the future of their relationship.

AITA I (25F) don’t want to compromise on the kind of dog I want for my girlfriend (28F) I’m planning on getting a dog for me soon. I grew up with a pitbull. And I’ve always liked big dogs.

Her girlfriend wants to get a small dog.

My girlfriend of 8 months is more fem than I am. And is really into small dogs. She wants me to get something like a Shih Tzu or Pomeranian. But I’m looking for something 60+ lbs full grown.

The GF wanted a compromise.

She says I should get something like a pug as a “compromise.” Since we have talked about our future together. She said if I’m unwilling to compromise, it means I don’t care about her or our future.

But this woman is really set on getting a big dog.

I don’t want a small or medium dog. I want a large or even XL breed or mutt. It will be living at my house. Am I being unfair by “refusing to compromise”?

More happiness will come from the dog you want.

