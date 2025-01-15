Woman Wants To Get A Big Dog But Her Girlfriend Prefers A Small One. Now The Future Of Their Relationship Is In Question.
Minor differences between a couple can be understood and forgiven.
But when it comes to pet preference, how far will you make a compromise?
This woman shares how she wanted to get a big dog, while her girlfriend wanted a small one.
Since they can’t compromise, they’re starting to question the future of their relationship.
Read the full story below to find out more.
AITA I (25F) don’t want to compromise on the kind of dog I want for my girlfriend (28F)
I’m planning on getting a dog for me soon.
I grew up with a pitbull.
And I’ve always liked big dogs.
Her girlfriend wants to get a small dog.
My girlfriend of 8 months is more fem than I am.
And is really into small dogs.
She wants me to get something like a Shih Tzu or Pomeranian.
But I’m looking for something 60+ lbs full grown.
The GF wanted a compromise.
She says I should get something like a pug as a “compromise.”
Since we have talked about our future together.
She said if I’m unwilling to compromise, it means I don’t care about her or our future.
But this woman is really set on getting a big dog.
I don’t want a small or medium dog.
I want a large or even XL breed or mutt.
It will be living at my house.
Am I being unfair by “refusing to compromise”?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
More happiness will come from the dog you want.
