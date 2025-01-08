Woman With Weak Bladder Didn’t Let A Mom With 2 Kids Skip The Bathroom Line, And Now She’s Getting Dirty Looks From Other People

A long line in the female’s bathroom can be very inconvenient, especially if you have a weak bladder.

This woman was waiting in line, and she really needed to go.

When it was her turn, a mom with small kids showed up, and they were trying to skip the line. Now she’s wondering if she was wrong for not letting them get in line in front of her.

Read the full story and let us know if she did the right thing.

AITA For not giving up my spot in the bathroom line for small children? The other day, I (33F) went to a farmers market at a local park. I have a very weak bladder. So, as soon as I felt like I might have to go, I went to the bathroom. It had an extremely long line.

It was her turn, but a mom of 2 kids was trying to skip the line.

By the time I made it so I’d be up next, I really had to go. It was an emergency. Out of the corner of my eye, I see a mom and her two small children, probably ranging from 2-4 years old. They were squeezing past everyone to get to the front of the line.

This woman ignored them because she really had to go.

As she comes up to me, a stall opens and it’s my turn. She tries to get my attention to skip me. But I ignore her and go do my business, barely making it. When I come out and wash my hands, she comes out the next stall and gives me dirty looks.

Now, people are giving her dirty looks.

She makes a show of having her kids thank the ladies who let her skip the line.

It caused other people to give me dirty looks. My brother took my side. But one of my friends said that I could have used the empty men’s restroom if it was that bad of an emergency for me. AITA?

It sounds like it was an emergency for her and for the kids, but it also sounds like they all made it in time. No harm done.

Just because you have kids does not make your needs more important than everyone else’s.

