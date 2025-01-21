Hotel Maintenance Employee Kept Getting Disrespectful Texts From Their Supervisor, So He Quit His Job And Was Immediately Asked To Come Back

Sometimes it’s good to take words to heart.

Especially if they come from a boss who has never really appreciated you.

One Redditor recalls a job they hated — and when push came to shove, they took their boss’ advice on this one.

Read the story below to see what went down.

“If you not happy here, quit.” “Okay.” A couple years ago, I worked at a hotel doing maintenance. I’ll admit I wasn’t all that good at my job, but I tried like **** and tried to learn all I could. I had been starting to get miserable there. (I had been at the place for two years, and my supervisor was REALLY starting to grate on me). I got a two-week break when my grandmother had an injury (I took care of her when I wasn’t there), so I informed the hotel I would be gone for two weeks to make sure she recovers. They said it was fine.

But the supervisor wanted answers.

So, I’m nearing the end of the two weeks ( I was going back the following Monday ), and I get hit up by my supervisor, chastising me for not communicating with him. But instead chose to talk with the front desk manager…because she cared enough to ask. He wanted to know when I was coming back. I said, “Probably Monday.” I was leaving myself a little wiggle room in case something else happened.

“Probably” was not the answer he wanted.

He comes back with “That’s not definitive enough for me.” “FINE. See you Monday.”

But this supervisor had more to say.

I thought that was the end of it. Nope. “Thanks for the attitude. Thumbs-up emoji”

Oh but this boss had just one more thing they had to share.

Now, if he had left it at that, I still might’ve gone back when I was supposed to. But then he comes back with “No one’s forcing you to come back. If you’re not happy here, quit.”

That’s when this worker had a realization.

I stared at the message for a bit and thought, “Wow, I really am miserable there. Okay.” So I sat down and wrote my resignation. Went in the next morning with my shirts and my keys. Had to explain why I was quitting twice, once to the FDM, and then to the owners. They didn’t want me to leave. Tried to get me to stay.

And that’s when the truth came out.

I told them my supervisor was the reason. Owners wanted me to sleep on it, but my mind was made up. I thanked them for everything, tossed my keys in the shop where my supervisor’s office was and left.

If you can believe it, the supervisor came groveling back, too.

Supervisor tried to get me to come back too, but I simply told him to **** off.

So, does Reddit think this worker followed the orders too literally?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

One Redditor noted how history repeats itself.

Another reader congratulated him.

And finally, some wise advice was doled out.

This supervisor got what was coming — they need to change their ways for good.

They probably won’t, though.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.