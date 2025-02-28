A Car Expert Said People Should Never Get Vehicles Fixed At These Places. – ‘They’re gonna charge almost double what a local shop would charge you.’

As someone who got royally screwed over once because of a botched Jiffy Lube oil change, I’m listening to this guy!

His name is Andy and he posted a video on TikTok and advised viewers about the places he thinks they should avoid when they get their cars serviced.

Andy started by saying, “Number one: any 10-minute oil change place like Jiffy Lube. I don’t recommend going there. Their mechanics or service advisors are usually not certified. They’re just random people working there that have some knowledge of cars.”

He added, “They’re just trying to get vehicles in there as quick as possible and get them out as quick as possible, so mistakes happen frequently at these places.”

Andy talked about car dealerships next and said, “They’re gonna charge almost double what a local shop would charge you. Yes, their mechanics are certified, they have probably gone to school, and a lot of your car maintenance will show up on a car report or history report. That’s great. But do you really want to pay double the price for the same type of work?”

Third on Andy’s list was local auto shops that have negative Google reviews. Do your homework on that one, folks!

Andy then said that customers shouldn’t go to places that don’t offer free loaner cars. He said, “I recommend going to a shop that offers loaner vehicles because if you have a catastrophic failure on your vehicle or something that goes wrong and is complex to repair and is gonna require multiple days of repair, you’re gonna need a vehicle to travel and commute in the meantime.”

He continued, “So, it’s important that you build a relationship with a local shop that has free loaner vehicles. That way, you are able to get around while your vehicle is being worked on.”

Andy’s last tip was to avoid auto shops that are “not upfront and transparent with you about your repair.”

He explained, “Before a shop does a repair on your vehicle, they should be giving you an estimate or a quote for the work being done. They should be telling you how much the diagnostic fee is going to be. There should be a lot of transparency before they even begin working on the car. They should also be giving you a time frame for when they think it will be completed.”

Here’s the video.

Good advice from an expert!

