February 17, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Car Expert Shared How People Can Fix Their Engines For Only $7. – ‘Many cars burn oil because the PCV valve has gone bad.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Now, this is the kind of car maintenance I can get on board with!

A car expert named Scotty posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a quick fix for their car engines that costs less than ten bucks.

Source: TikTok

Scotty said, “Many cars burn oil because the PCV valve has gone bad. PCV stands for positive crankcase ventilation. It’s part of the anti-pollution system.”

Source: TikTok

Scotty pointed out a small piece on the engine and said, “Here’s the valve at the end of the hose. It just pops out, and it costs like $7 at AutoZone.”

He added, “If your engine is burning oil, don’t necessarily think that you need a new engine. You might only need a cheap little PCV valve.”

Bam!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@scottykilmer.car

Mechanics Don’t Want You to Know This#scottykilmer #car #cars #exhaust #mechanic

♬ original sound – Scottykilmer – Scottykilmer

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared some advice.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Good to know!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter