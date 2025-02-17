A Car Expert Shared How People Can Fix Their Engines For Only $7. – ‘Many cars burn oil because the PCV valve has gone bad.’

Now, this is the kind of car maintenance I can get on board with!

A car expert named Scotty posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a quick fix for their car engines that costs less than ten bucks.

Scotty said, “Many cars burn oil because the PCV valve has gone bad. PCV stands for positive crankcase ventilation. It’s part of the anti-pollution system.”

Scotty pointed out a small piece on the engine and said, “Here’s the valve at the end of the hose. It just pops out, and it costs like $7 at AutoZone.”

He added, “If your engine is burning oil, don’t necessarily think that you need a new engine. You might only need a cheap little PCV valve.”

Bam!

Check out the video.

