A Car Owner Shared A Tip To Keep Your Windshield From Getting Icy. – ‘All the ice, snow, and frost, will automatically come off.’

Folks, we’re still in the thick of winter…

So that means you gotta do everything in your power to make your life a little bit easier when you hit the road.

A TikTokker named Ceith shared a hack for making sure that you don’t have to defrost and scrape your windshields on those icy mornings that we all know too well.

Ceith said, “I’m gonna show you an amazing, simple, fast, and easy hack you can do for the winter. Especially if you’re in a hurry in the morning. It’s gonna make y’all’s life a whole lot easier. And it works great.”

He continued, “The only thing you’re gonna need is a towel. It don’t have to be any kind of specific towel. Can be any kind of towel.”

Ceith added, “Just grab your towel and lay it out. Just take the towel and lay it on your windshield. You can just the wipers to place on top of the towel to keep it from flying away if there’s a bad wind or anything like that,” he continues.

He then said, “This is gonna keep all the frost, snow, and ice, off your windshield, making it completely easy in the morning to just get in your car and drive away. In the morning whenever you come out, just take the towel off the window. And all the ice, snow, and frost, will automatically come off with the towel.”

This looks like it’ll work wonders!

