A Customer Paid For A Meal With Cash And the Employee Put It In The Tip Jar

It’s hard to find employees you can trust if you run any kind of business…and this is a glaring example of why that’s true.

A TikTokker named Constance posted a video and told viewers about the strange and somewhat sketchy experience she had when she paid for her meal at a restaurant.

Constance told viewers, “Last night I went to an establishment where, after placing my order, I went to pay.”

She said she gave the worker a $10 bill to pay for her meal and the worker put it straight into the tip jar.

Constance said, “I said, ‘Oh, oh no, no, no, no, that’s to pay.’ And she goes ‘okay, uh, thank you.’ And she went to put it in her tip jar again.”

Constance again told her that she was paying with her meal for the cash and that’s when she found out that the place was cashless.

The worker told her, “No, we don’t. I’ve seen cash before, but, um, we don’t take it here.”

She added, “That exchange was so awkward and so uncomfortable. I’ll probably think about it all day. And I felt so old…so old.”

The times are a changin’…

Check out the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One person shared a story.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person is concerned.

That…was very odd…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁