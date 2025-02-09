February 9, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Customer Paid For A Meal With Cash And the Employee Put It In The Tip Jar

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

It’s hard to find employees you can trust if you run any kind of business…and this is a glaring example of why that’s true.

A TikTokker named Constance posted a video and told viewers about the strange and somewhat sketchy experience she had when she paid for her meal at a restaurant.

Source: TikTok

Constance told viewers, “Last night I went to an establishment where, after placing my order, I went to pay.”

She said she gave the worker a $10 bill to pay for her meal and the worker put it straight into the tip jar.

Constance said, “I said, ‘Oh, oh no, no, no, no, that’s to pay.’ And she goes ‘okay, uh, thank you.’ And she went to put it in her tip jar again.”

Source: TikTok

Constance again told her that she was paying with her meal for the cash and that’s when she found out that the place was cashless.

The worker told her, “No, we don’t. I’ve seen cash before, but, um, we don’t take it here.”

She added, “That exchange was so awkward and so uncomfortable. I’ll probably think about it all day. And I felt so old…so old.”

The times are a changin’…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@constancefields

Because what do you mean you’ve seen cash before? #ceeceefields #old #cash #cashless #relatable

♬ original sound – Constance Fields

This is how viewers reacted.

One person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person is concerned.

Source: TikTok

That…was very odd…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter