A Customer Talked About The Frustrating Experience She Had With A Toyota Dealership

Why must some car dealership employees make things so difficult for customers?

It’s enough to drive a person crazy!

And here’s another story that proves I’m telling the truth…

A woman named Michelle posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she took her car to a Toyota dealership.

Michelle said she got a text message from a Toyota dealership in Dallas, Texas offering $20 oil change.

But things didn’t go as planned…

Michelle said she went to the dealership at 1:30 p.m. to get the discounted oil change. A worker told her it would take 90 minutes, so she sat at the shop and did some work she brought with her.

But she started to get annoyed after two hours went by…

Michelle said she tried to ask employees about what was going on but was given the cold shoulder.

A manager finally got involved and told Michelle that her car had been ready for an hour.

She said, “No one wanted to tell me?”

The manager told Michelle she didn’t have to pay for the oil change. She said, “I just wanted my keys to go home. Moral of the story is that if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. And it’s probably not a good idea to get your oil changed at Toyota of Dallas.”

Take a look at the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Those car dealerships never make it easy, do they?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!