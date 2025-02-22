A Doctor Talked About How Shoveling Snow Can Affect Your Health

It seems like we see stories about people passing away while shoveling snow every winter, but is it really that dangerous?

A doctor named Tommy tackled that issue in a viral TikTok video where he responded to another video where a woman said that lifting and scooping snow can lead to heart attacks.

The woman added that the best way to do it is to push snow with a shovel.

And then Tommy weighed in…

Tommy said that shoveling snow has been linked to causing heart attacks, but it’s not the shoveling that causes it. He said that some people have undiagnosed heart problems.

He explained, “Then, unfortunately, what happens is they go into the cold temperature and do a workout, such as shoveling snow, that their body is not used to. So the cold exposure while shoveling snow leads to increased cardiac workload and increased myocardial oxygen demand. Both of these on the background of someone that may have pre-existing cardiac issues can lead to myocardial infarctions or heart attacks.”

Tommy added, “So no, it is not just the act of picking up the shovel and tossing the snow, and just pushing the snow may not alleviate this. But it is possible that pushing the snow does decrease the workload that someone’s exerting. And then, in turn, may slightly decrease the risk of cardiac events.”

He continued, “Someone that is not used to doing anything, even just pushing the snow, can be difficult for them. And [it can] increase their cardiac demand, leading to [a] cardiac event.”

Tommy gave viewers tips about how they can reduce the risk of a heart attack.

He listed vigorous physical activity, frequent exercise, and remembering to warm up before heading out into cold weather for a long period of time.

Tommy also said that people should avoid being outside in extremely cold temperatures and he advised people with risk factors to see their doctors.

