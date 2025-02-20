A Dry Cleaner Talked About Whether People Need To Separate Light And Dark Clothing When They Do Laundry

I’m gonna be straight with you…

Back in the day, I used to always separate my light and dark clothes when I washed them and eventually I just gave up on that practice…

So I just throw everything in together in one giant heap!

But am I doing it wrong?

A TikTokker posted a video and shared his thoughts on this important matter.

The man told viewers, “I’m a dry cleaner, and I hope this shows you why you should separate dark and light-colored clothing when doing laundry.”

He continued, “Dark clothes will always release dye, which will make your whites look old, gray, and dingy.”

He then added, “White clothes will leave white lint on your dark garments, which nobody wants.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual was confused.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

It was time to put this old debate to rest once and for all!

