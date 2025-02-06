A Father Rented A Cybertruck On Vacation And His Daughter Got Carsick

I’ve personally never taken a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck, but the reviews I’ve seen haven’t been great…to put it mildly…

And here’s another one to add to the heap!

A woman named Ansley posted a video on TikTok and didn’t hold back when she told viewers about the experience she had in one of those fancy vehicles.

Ansley wrote in the video’s text overlay, “My dad rented a Cybertruck for family vacation (it was significantly cheaper).”

She continued, “And I’m here to say that the worst part is not how ugly it is but how bad it lurches and brakes. It’s like a giant golf cart. I have never felt so carsick before.”

Another day, another complaint about Tesla.

