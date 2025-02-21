A First-Time Casino Player Gets Help From Other Gamblers, But When A Bitter Old Man Roots For Him To Lose, He Makes Sure Everyone Else Wins Instead

Casinos are fun, but they can also be loud, flashy, and full of people who take their games way too seriously.

So, what would you do if you were trying to figure out the rules and a stranger across the table made it clear they wanted you to lose?

Would you laugh it off?

Or would you show them that you don’t even care about money?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact scenario and has some fun with the grumpy gambler.

Here’s how it all went down.

First time at a casino I have never been to a casino before because I’m not a fan of gambling, really. Well, a close friend recently came across a good amount of money and took us (a group of 7) to the casino. He gave each of us $100 and said to do whatever. I only know how to play Black Jack, so I sat down at a table. I didn’t know all the rules, so the dealer told me about the hand signs, and another lady next to me (also a player) was telling me about the rules.

Someone at the table didn’t like the others helping him.

Then this random old man across from the table said, “Don’t help him. He loses, and we win.” I decided to be petty. All while making direct eye contact with him: I gave the nice other player $10 in chips since she helped me . A random guy next to her $10 in chips because I was “feeling nice.” Gave the dealer a random $10 tip. Then I told the mean old man, “Everyone here at the table gets free chips, but not you. You just get the judgment of being an old *****.” The dealer had to turn her face away to not show her laughing. He didn’t like that to say the least. I am more than happy giving away money that I didn’t earn just out of spite you old crone.

