A Former Restaurant Owner Talked About What Grass-Fed Beef Is Really All About

Is grass-fed beef a scam?

According to a TikTokker named Justin, there’s a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to this stuff.

He posted a video on the social media platform and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Justin said he owned a restaurant for 10 years in Asheville, North Carolina and a family-owned farm was the town’s top organic food provider. He added that he didn’t buy food from there because the costs were too high.

Justin continued and said that he got some inside info from an employee of the farm at a party and was surprised when the man told him they don’t raise their own cattle and the farm uses a legal loophole to buy cattle from other places.

He said that the loophole lets companies buy cattle and feed them on grass for six weeks and that qualifies them as being, “local, certified, organic, grass-fed cattle.”

A representative from the farm that Justin called out in his video said the man’s claims are false and added, “We’ve seen the video and the false claims it makes. While we no longer hold the ‘organic’ certification, all of our beef is 100% grass-fed and grass finished. The organic claim is managed by the USDA, not North Carolina, as stated in the video.”

The farm representative continued, “In fact, we own cows and pigs that graze at our farm in Fairview and on leased pastures in Buncombe County in North Carolina. We also own cattle that are custom grazed on farms across the Southeast. Additionally, we partner with small farms across the East Coast of the U.S., from Georgia to West Virginia.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

He didn’t hold back one bit!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.