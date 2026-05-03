Dad Is Frustrated That His Son Is Content With A “Boring” Life, So He Gets Into A Fight With Him And Attacks A Neighbor

Imagine growing up being told that you’re great and eventually looking around and realizing that you do tend to do things better than most other people around you. What would you do if you saw the same greatness in your son but he didn’t have any big aspirations in life and was content with what you considered a “boring” life? Would you let him life his life or try to convince him that you know better?

In this story, one dad got into an argument with his son about this exact thing, and the situation escalated pretty quickly.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my family they’re beneath me and then fighting the entire neighborhood? So, long story short, I (46M) have spent my entire life working harder, being stronger, and achieving more than basically anyone around me. I grew up hearing how special I was, and honestly, it’s true. I’m smarter, faster, better in every way.

Here’s the problem.

The problem is, recently my son (17M), who I had really high hopes for, started acting like he’s just like everyone else. You know, content with a normal, boring life. Friends, school, “feelings” and “community” and all that. I had been grooming him (bad word? idk) to think bigger, to realize he’s destined for greater things (like me). Anyway, we got into a big fight about it.

He was really angry.

I might have lost my temper and said some harsh things like “You’re nothing compared to me,” and “Everyone here is pathetic.” I may have also said that everyone in this town, friends, neighbors, teachers, were like bugs to me. Then things escalated.

It got physical.

Some neighbors tried to intervene (some of them have known me since I moved here 20 years ago), but honestly? They made it worse. I shoved a guy into a car. Knocked another dude out cold. Now my wife (44F) is saying I’m a monster, my son doesn’t want to speak to me, and like… half the town is calling me a “violent egomaniac.”

He sounds like he has a really big ego.

I was trying to help them understand their insignificance so they could accept their place peacefully. I didn’t want to hurt anyone, but maybe they needed to be shown just how much stronger I am? I honestly thought they’d thank me later. Anyway, AITA?

That guy was out of control, and he seems to think a lot of himself but not very highly of anyone else. Yeah, he definitely messed up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Now, this thought completely changes my view of the story.

Exactly!

Another person doesn’t think there’s any chance it’s true.

I’d love to hear the son’s side of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad whose treatment of a customer service agent made everyone cringe.