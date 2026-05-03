“Call Him Now”: The Hilarious Moment a Janitor Realized He Just Made a $1,000 Mistake

Imagine going to a school where there are some things that really need to be repaired, such as the doors in the locker rooms. If the janitor blamed you for breaking them, would you accept the blame even though you didn’t do it, defend yourself or call your parents?

In this story, one middle school boy is in this situation, and he calls his dad. In fact, the janitor insists that he needs to call his dad.

The story doesn’t work out at all the way the janitor expected! Let’s read all about it.

Yeah, sure. I’ll call my dad… I was in 7th grade (for reference: not US and about 13 years old) and I was at my basketball practice at school. Our male locker room had holes in almost all of the doors from kids punching them. One of the other guys from practice (let’s call him Bored Kid) was, as you may have guessed, very bored and was walking around the locker room. Bored Kid stopped at the entrance door and started picking apart the broken pieces off the door before practice and throwing the pieces on the floor. This is what will later cause the trash to hit the fan.

Wait until the janitor sees the door!

Among others, there was an older kid (let’s call him Dumb Kid). He was bigger than all of us and liked being, well, a jerk. While we were still there in the locker room, I approached the Bored Kid and started talking to him till the beginning of the practice. We started heading out and the janitor came in right after us. The janitor is an alcoholic old guy, grumpy and has had a few conflicts with the students over the years where he called the students offensive names and cursed at them (think an even grumpier but skinnier version of Willy from the Simpsons). He saw the pieces and started yelling about the door at us.

This janitor needs to be fired.

I turn around and Dumb Kid comes in and starts saying how I broke the door and was laughing about it earlier. So the janitor freaks and starts yelling at me, calling me names, and saying stuff like “I hurt your mother”. He pulled me inside the locker room by my arm and started saying how he is going to take me liable for all the broken doors and how my dad’s going to pay. I tried explaining what happened, but he did not even give me a chance to finish.

Then, the janitor makes a demand.

Now this is where the good part starts. He insists that I call my dad and tell him to come right away with his wallet to pay for the damages. I ask him, knowing my dad, “Are you sure you want me to do that?” He yells that he is absolutely sure and that I should call him right away.

He told his dad everything.

To fire him up even a little more, I tell him I don’t have a phone to call him, and he already took out his phone mid-sentence, grinning ear-to-ear. And I said “Yeah, sure. I’ll call my dad…”. So he hands me the phone and I enter the locker room and call my dad. I explain everything that happened and, the magic words, I told him that he cursed at me, mentioning my mother. Dad said he is coming and I went back to practice.

The janitor has no idea what he really asked for.

I handed the phone back to the janitor and he was still grinning with joy. Now, my dad is a 6’3, 250 pound, scary looking man and a boxer as a young lad (again, just for reference). In the middle of the practice, my dad came into the gym and called me over. As I was coming out, the janitor showed up, grinning. He immediately started telling my father how I broke all the doors.

He called the janitor out on what he said.

My dad stopped him mid-sentence and said “He told me that you said that you are gonna hurt his mother”. The grin fell into the dark abyss, never to show again. The skinny little weasel was now scared. He started to stutter and said with a nervous laugh “Ooooh, nooo. Th… Th… That is not what I meant. I… meant it … how do you say…” – Dad “Figuratively?” – Janitor “Yee… yes, yes!” – Dad “So how about I break your bones? Figuratively?”

The janitor tried to backtrack.

The janitor went pale and said “But sir, I don’t think there is a reason for such actions. Please, let’s not do this. I guess I was wrong maybe. Some doors were already broken so maybe he WAS telling the truth about not breaking them… *nervous laughter*” – Dad “If I ever hear that you as much as look at him the wrong way, I am going to break your bones, but certainly not figuratively!” – Janitor “Oh, no problem sir. I do not have any problems with that.” So me and my dad went home after and now I was the one grinning.

Didn’t the janitor realize he brought his on himself?

After that incident, the first time the janitor saw me, he asked, quite hypocritically, why I had to bring my dad into that. And I said that he was the one insisting I call him. Ever since then, he says hi to me with a big ol’ smile.

But really, that janitor needs to be fired. Threatening him shouldn’t be the end of this. They should tell the school board.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is what I was thinking!

I’m sure he didn’t!

I would assume this is true.

Another person thinks the dad is #goals.

Don’t mess with that kid’s dad!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kiddo who wants zero to do with their dad’s new life.