A Home Maintenance Expert Talked About How Certain Dryer Vents Can Result In Rodents Getting Into Homes

Well, this sounds scary!

A home maintenance expert talked to TikTok viewers about why they need to keep a close eye on the dryer vents in their homes.

The man said, “This is why I don’t install these dryer vent kits. Here’s what happens: rodents create a runway along the outside of your home, and when they sense an airflow, they simply climb up the wall right into this open flap.”

He continued, “Once they’re inside, they create a nesting site.”

He then said, “And once they create the nesting site, [they] smell food inside of your home.”

The man added that this could lead to a rodent infestation inside your house and he said that a magnetic dryer vent is the best way to prevent this problem.

Check out what he had to say.

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer sounds scared…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer spoke up.

Check your dryer vent out…just in case.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.