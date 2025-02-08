Rude Driver Wouldn’t Stop Tailgating Them, So They Drove Slow Until They Passed Them And Got Pulled Over By A Cop

It doesn’t happen very often, but if you’ve ever experienced it, you realize how wonderful it is…

I’m talking about seeing someone drive like a jerk and then get pulled over by the cops!

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit and the person who wrote it lived it, baby!

Read on to see what happened.

Ride my bumper? I have all the time in the world. “I live in a relatively rural area, so lifted trucks are pretty common. On my way home from school, I was going about 10 over the speed limit on a quieter highway (45 mph limit) which is fairly average for the road. After a couple minutes of driving, I see this lifted truck appear in my rear view mirror.

Back off, dude!

He starts riding my rear bumper once he catches up to me, and when I stopped at a traffic light, he was so close to the back of my car that I could see the individual fins in his radiator, so he was almost touching it. That’s when I suddenly had an epiphany. I got pulled over for speeding a few months ago, and I had to take a driver improvement class. They told me, repeatedly, that even going 10 mph over the limit can be fatal in an accident.

Let’s slow it down a little bit…

I decided that, in the name of safety, I should go exactly the speed limit and no faster, as I wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt in an accident. Mind you, this dude had maybe 5 opportunities to pass me before the traffic light. I was in no rush at all. I kept him behind me for over 10 miles.

Gotcha!

He eventually passed me on a double yellow, in a construction zone, in view of a cop (they tend to sit just beyond construction zones to catch people who don’t slow down.) As a bonus, my car went up from about 25 mpg to 49.8. After driving through my town, which might as well be the Maryland State Traffic Light Capital, it held at around 43. So thank you, jerk driver, I now know how to get 600 miles from a 12 gallon tank, let alone 600 miles in a performance car. Some things I should mention. There were no cars behind this truck, otherwise I would’ve driven faster, like I usually do, because they didn’t do anything wrong to deserve suffering from my pettiness (aka, going the speed limit.) If I was scared that he was going to endanger me (or, more importantly, my car) I would be able to gain significant distance from him in maybe 10 seconds. My car, according to people who have raced them, can comfortably hold 130. There is a time and a place to be petty on the road and the stars aligned.”

It never pays to drive like a jerk!

But most people have their moments.

