A Marching Band Wouldn’t Stop Disturbing A Neighborhood, So A Man Fought Back With The Noise From His Lawnmower

My dad held up a church marching band for waking him up. “A long time ago my dad worked as a postman in a Scottish town. There is a lot of churches in said town and a healthy mixture of those are Protestant and Catholic. Two churches in particular had a rivalry that result in marching bands. One of these was referred to as the Orange March.

For weeks in a row the Orange marching band would walk up the middle of the road from their church, to the ‘opposing’ church. They always managed to time it for my dad trying to nap after his early morning shift and he did not like being woken up. For weeks this went on and my dad noticed something. This band would stop playing and hold position in the road EVERY TIME they were interrupted. A car honking they’d pause until the noise was gone, then they’d pick up and continue. My dad, petty man that he was, got ready for them. My family had an old lawnmower. Petrol powered and with an engine to shame a muscle car.

He got that mower ready and waited. And waited. And then he heard them and boy was he suddenly excited about the orange march for a change. When they began to slowly march past our house he went to work. Yanked on that chain to get the mower roaring and thundering and it was louder than anything the band could produce. They stopped in their tracks and waited. But my dad wanted to be thorough. Shades on and a big smile on his face he went up and down again and again until this entire band was glaring their hatred into him. He waved. He finished. They started up the instruments again and….

We had another garden to mow. My dad went to work. Grinning ear to ear. Cutting that grass and making sure to take his sweet time. After he finished and they left he took the best nap of his life. The next time they marched up a different street and my dad got his sleep.”

