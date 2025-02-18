February 18, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Mechanic Offered A Tip About How To Keep Your Windshield Clean When It’s Lovebug Season. – ‘It’s almost like alligator skin or snakeskin.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If you live in certain parts of the American South, you’ve definitely had to deal with lovebugs before.

The little insects are harmless, but when it’s lovebug season, your car is bound to get dirty if you do a lot of driving.

A mechanic in Georgia named Sherwood posted a video and told viewers how they can keep their windshields clean from those pesky bugs.

Sherwood said that drivers should use Scrubblade wiper blades on their cars to remove bugs from their windshields.

He said the wipers have “little triangles on there, so it’s almost like alligator skin or snakeskin. As it wipes across the windshield, it cleans the windshield.”

Sherwood said, “This thing made it through lovebug season and definitely kept the windshield cleaner.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Keep those windshields clean, folks!

