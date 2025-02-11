A Mechanic Talked About How Long Transmission Fluid Can Last In Vehicles After Toyota Tells Owners That It Can Last A Lifetime

Mechanics know best, right?

Well, I’d say that they usually do…especially when you can find a good one.

I’m lucky enough to have a GREAT mechanic where I live, so whatever he does, I go along with the program.

In this viral TikTok video, a mechanic named Sherwood and his son talked about a request they got from a customer about their vehicle.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Toyota told them the transmission fluid is lifetime. What are our thoughts?!”

Sherwood said, “A client came in, watches our videos, and said he went to Toyota because he wanted a transmission service done on it. And then said no, they wouldn’t do it because it was ‘lifetime fluid.’”

He continued, “We leave the transmission fluid in there. It’s just the life of the transmission. The question is can we make the transmission live longer if we service it? And the answer to that is 100% yes, without question. I know we get tons of comments when we talk about transmission services and flushes and all that.”

Sherwood then pointed out two lines and said, “It’s one cooler line that we’re taking loose. And we’re going from the transmission into the machine. Then the machine is taking that fluid in and putting new fluid out of the other line back into the cooler and back into the car.”

The mechanic said this was a more thorough way of changing the car’s fluid and he said the fluid in other parts of the car won’t get swapped out if you just drop the pan down.

He added that people can get their cars to run longer if they flush their transmissions and get fluid replacements.

Sherwood said, “We’ve been doing this now for over decades and have had one ever gone bad. That was at the very beginning, back in the ’90s.”

He added that he won’t do transmission flushes on older cars with “nasty fluid” because it will probably have issues.

Sherwood’s son said that cars do indeed have lifetime fluids and he said, “Now Toyota is evidently telling people that too. I never heard of Toyota saying that before” and his father agreed.

Check out the video.

This guy knows what he’s talking about!

