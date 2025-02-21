February 21, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Mechanic Warned People Not To Turn In Their Keys A Certain Way When They Get Their Cars Worked On

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve seen a lot of TikTok videos featuring tips from mechanics, but this is a new one.

A mechanic named Bill posted a video on the social media platform and warned viewers about something that a lot of people probably do without thinking twice when they go to an auto shop to get work done on their vehicles.

Bill showed viewers a set of keys a customer gave him and the keychain has a card holder attached to it.

He explained, “You can see that there’s a driver’s license there and a credit card. That’s a horrible idea!”

Don’t do this, okay, friends?

Because you never know who might try to rip you off!

Take a look at the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one person shared how they do it.

I think he’s on to something here…

